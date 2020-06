Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Make your appointment to see this unique home. Built in the mid 1700~s. Totally remodeled. New plumbing, new gas, water heater, central air and new roof. Enjoy the old world with today~s amenities. Two allotted parking spaces with extra spots along the fence. Enter the front entrance to a large foyer. To the right is a large living room with beautiful floors and fireplace. Continue into the spacious dining room. Also another fireplace. Enjoy the holidays here. Access to the kitchen is right there with an island and room to sit. The second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath in the hall. Walking up to the third floor offers a large staircase. No worries to get that furniture to the master bedroom with full bath and ample closet space. During the nice weather enjoy sitting on the back porch or gazebo. Don~t wait. Make your appointment. There is not another home like this.