Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

226 N Main St Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!! - Available 7/1!! Dallastown School District!!



Under renovation! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Fully fenced in yard on about 1 acre of land! Master bedroom with balcony!! Stainless Steel Stove and Fridge. Laundry with washer and dryer.



Photos coming soon!!!!



Call or text 717.430.0574



***Tenant pays all utilities.

***Renters insurance required.

***Pets permitted on a Case by Case basis.



(RLNE5854811)