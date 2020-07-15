/
3 bedroom apartments
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Horsham, PA
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1300 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6 WOODVIEW COURT
6 Woodview Court, Horsham, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1806 sqft
Showings resume July 16th. Unit available 8/1/2020: Beautiful end unit in Saw Mill Valley overlooking serene grounds! Spacious 3 BR 2 bath townhouse plus roomy loft, featuring courtyard entrance and plenty of parking.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Pin Oak Lane
5 Pin Oak Lane, Horsham, PA
Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Horsham 'The Woodlands', sits this beautiful home. The family room has a great stone decorative fireplace flanked by stain glass windows for natural lighting.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Dresher Commons
701 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1762 sqft
We are pleased to offer you the following fabulous features at Dresher Commons: Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Garage Parking, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths and 2 half baths,24 hour emergency maintenance, Upper Dublin School District,
Last updated May 19 at 12:24 PM
29 Units Available
Willow Grove
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1415 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Last updated May 19 at 12:05 PM
12 Units Available
Jenkintown
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,637
2059 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
125 New St
125 New Street, Glenside, PA
XL 6bd Glenside home; perfect for Arcadia students - Property Id: 115700 Avail.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 MODESTO LANE
3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Jenkintown
961 MEETINGHOUSE RD
961 Meetinghouse Rd, Montgomery County, PA
Spacious, Bright 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape Cod with open floor plan!! Hardwood Flooring in Fireside Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island opening to large eating area, First Floor Family Room and 2 car attached Garage
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE
156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
3890 ROUND MEADOW LANE
3890 Round Meadow Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Very Clean Three Bedroom ranch with Brand new central air. Driveway parking. Fenced in Backyard. Pets allowed. Finished basement. Washer, Dryer included in rent. Tenants pays all utilities. Owner has strict credit score requirements
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
985 PRINCETON PLACE
985 Princeton Place, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1256 sqft
Do not miss this completely remodeled townhome in award winning Central Bucks Schools. Enter into the foyer with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful skylight. For your convenience, there is a updated powder room when you enter.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Abington
2621 Fernwood Avenue
2621 Fernwood Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
910 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
37 Twomey Court
37 Twomey Ct, Wyncote, PA
A must see Brand New townhome built in August 2017! This gated community, the Reserve at Wyngate offering immaculate open floor plan,. Great school system. This is 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1 car garage town home, Spaced Patio.
Results within 10 miles of Horsham
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
4 Units Available
Hunting Park
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
3 Units Available
Hunting Park
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering Blue Bell Villas luxury townhome rentals! We invite you to explore floor plans, check availability, and apply for your new home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1907 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
5 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
17 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
