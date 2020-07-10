/
apartments with washer dryer
16 Apartments for rent in Hershey, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hershey
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hershey
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
105 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Hershey
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
22 Stafford Dr
22 Stafford Drive, Campbelltown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,888
2400 sqft
Beautifully kept house has it all in Palmyra S.D. close to Hershey, PA. Close to Milton Hershey Health Center. House includes kitchen, dining, large Italian tile island, microwave, gas heat, Central Air Conditioning, and custom shutters in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Hershey
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1492 Mapledale Rd
1492 Mapledale Road, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1127 sqft
Available 09/01/20 This single family two bedroom home is located in a rural area with beautiful scenic views. This property has a pasture and two separate detached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Shoe Factory
201 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
672 sqft
Enjoy the charm at this Historic Landmark Property, the SHOE FACTORY APARTMENTS! They don't build them like this anymore! 12' high ceilings, lots of natural sunlight and large windows. Wood plank ceilings, exposed wooden beams and columns.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
376 JONATHAN COURT
376 Jonathan Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1958 sqft
Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8457 Hamilton Street G-27
8457 Hamilton St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1160 sqft
Brand New, Hummelstown, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Home! - Location, Location, Location! These BRAND NEW Two Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Homes are receiving their finishing touches and are almost ready for their new residents! On the hilltop overlooking
Results within 10 miles of Hershey
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Progress
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$925
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified
Last updated July 6 at 12:39pm
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Verified
Last updated June 26 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A
4211 Sussex Drive, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
sewer- landlord refrigerator/stove-included heat-landlord hot water-landlord electric-tenant Full size washer & dryer in closet Property amenities Parking Smoke Free Unit amenities Garbage Disposal Microwave Oven Range Refrigerator HIGHLY DESIRABLE
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3725 Derry St
3725 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1210 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful charming early 1920's custom townhouse with stained glass windows available on Derry St. in Central Dauphin S.D. New kitchen,freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with new flooring, and unfinished basement.
