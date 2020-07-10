/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:36 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicsburg
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
471 STONEHEDGE LANE
471 Stonehedge Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1600 sqft
471 STONEHEDGE LANE Available 08/01/20 471 STONEHEDGE LANE, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17055 - "Stonehedge" community welcomes YOU! Ready for immediate move-in! Enjoy this 3-Bedroom and 2.5-Bathroom, 1-car garage Townhome located in Mechanicsburg.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsburg
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
210 Edge Towne Lane
210 Edge Towne Ln, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1964 sqft
Beautiful brand new townhouse located in Madison Court inside Legacy Park.
Results within 10 miles of Mechanicsburg
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
1 Unit Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R
1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisburg
231 STATE ST.
231 State Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
604 sqft
This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars,
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisburg
210 Walnut Street - 403
210 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, downtown, luxury, one bedroom apartment featuring central air, gas heat, full kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and window treatments. Designer guided finishes.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 110
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
870 sqft
This bright and spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment features quartz kitchen/bath counters, central air, all stainless appliances along with full size washer/dryer. Impressive closet space supplemented by additional on site storage.
1 of 25
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMiddletown, PA
East York, PAMillersville, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PA