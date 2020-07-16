All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2122 Greenwood Street

2122 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Greenwood Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104
East Harrisburg

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2122 Greenwood Street Available 09/15/20 Looking for a Home in the Harrisburg Area? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been newly renovated bringing a modern feel! With freshly painted walls, new flooring throughout, modern light fixtures adding character to the house, this is definitely a place to call home.

Enjoy the luxuries of a fenced in backyard, laundry room and a fully equipped kitchen, this home is move in ready!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal

If this sounds like a fit for you please call 717-889-0515 extension 201 for details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5000080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Greenwood Street have any available units?
2122 Greenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, PA.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
Is 2122 Greenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Greenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Greenwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Greenwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Greenwood Street offer parking?
No, 2122 Greenwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 2122 Greenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Greenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Greenwood Street have a pool?
No, 2122 Greenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Greenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 2122 Greenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Greenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Greenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 Greenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 Greenwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
