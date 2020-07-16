Amenities
2122 Greenwood Street Available 09/15/20 Looking for a Home in the Harrisburg Area? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been newly renovated bringing a modern feel! With freshly painted walls, new flooring throughout, modern light fixtures adding character to the house, this is definitely a place to call home.
Enjoy the luxuries of a fenced in backyard, laundry room and a fully equipped kitchen, this home is move in ready!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal
If this sounds like a fit for you please call 717-889-0515 extension 201 for details.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5000080)