1202 North 2nd Street - 1

Amenities
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer. Central air and security system.
The bonus is a private, screened in patio space that overlooks a large, fenced in yard.
In person showings available August 3, 2020.
Lease term is one year. Cat permitted, no dogs. Tenant responsible for electric and a flat $30/mo for sewer/water/trash. Application fee is $30/person for credit/criminal history background check.
Secure building. Off street, overnight parking available.