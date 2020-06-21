All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 1202 North 2nd Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, PA
/
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:28 PM

1202 North 2nd Street - 1

1202 North 2nd Street · (717) 839-5269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer. Central air and security system.

The bonus is a private, screened in patio space that overlooks a large, fenced in yard.

In person showings available August 3, 2020.

Lease term is one year. Cat permitted, no dogs. Tenant responsible for electric and a flat $30/mo for sewer/water/trash. Application fee is $30/person for credit/criminal history background check.

Secure building. Off street, overnight parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 have any available units?
1202 North 2nd Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 have?
Some of 1202 North 2nd Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1202 North 2nd Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 North 2nd Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1202 North 2nd Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln
Harrisburg, PA 17112
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17109

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 2 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Parking
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PA
Mechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PA
Manchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegeHarrisburg University of Science and Technology
Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity