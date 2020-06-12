/
2 bedroom apartments
57 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harleysville, PA
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Village Square
422 Main St, Harleysville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
875 sqft
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments. Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
Results within 5 miles of Harleysville
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1303 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
46 GREEN STREET
46 Green Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
690 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1113 W MAIN ST
1113 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
If you want a clean 2B1B but don't want to pay a lot for it, this is the place. It doesn't have all the bells and whistle but can save you money. Off street parking. Laundry in the Bldg. Hot and cold water included. Trash included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
102 2ND ST #7
102 2nd St, Schwenksville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Eleven unit garden apartment complex. This two bedroom apartment features eat-in-kitchen, living/dining room coat closet and hall linen closet which provides lots of storage. On-site coin-operated laundry and one car designated parking.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
31 W CHESTNUT STREET
31 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2nd floor 2 BR / 1 Bath unit is available for rent beginning June 18, 2020. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat & hot water) and cable/internet service. Property owner pays for water/sewer and trash.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
404 FREEDOM CIRCLE
404 Freedom Circle, Kulpsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
First floor Easy-entry unit. It has beautiful new engineering wood floor, totally renovated, LR, DR, Eat-in-kitchen, 2BR, 1 1/2 baths, updated kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
529 S MAIN STREET
529 Main Street, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Welcome to 525 1/2 south main street! A incredible unit for the price! You get your own partially fenced backyard and a covered fence with around 1100 square feet of interior living space.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3859 SKIPPACK PIKE
3859 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3859 SKIPPACK PIKE in Skippack. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Harleysville
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1012 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
