Harleysville, PA
414 Saint Andrews Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

414 Saint Andrews Lane

414 Saint Andrews Lane · No Longer Available
Location

414 Saint Andrews Lane, Harleysville, PA 19438

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room. Nice sized dining room featuring crown molding and a chair-rail. A large kitchen with antique white cabinets to the ceiling, peninsula, wayneâs coating, stainless steel appliances and tiled floor and black splash. Easy access to outside deck from the kitchen. A nice sized laundry room with washer/dryer, cabinets for extra storage and newly tiled floor. A fully finished basement with separate storage area and outside access to backyard. This home offers a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom door on the second floor. No pets please. A great friendly neighborhood that you must come see for yourself! Is available to rent July 12, 2020. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Saint Andrews Lane have any available units?
414 Saint Andrews Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harleysville, PA.
What amenities does 414 Saint Andrews Lane have?
Some of 414 Saint Andrews Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Saint Andrews Lane currently offering any rent specials?
414 Saint Andrews Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Saint Andrews Lane pet-friendly?
No, 414 Saint Andrews Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harleysville.
Does 414 Saint Andrews Lane offer parking?
Yes, 414 Saint Andrews Lane does offer parking.
Does 414 Saint Andrews Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Saint Andrews Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Saint Andrews Lane have a pool?
No, 414 Saint Andrews Lane does not have a pool.
Does 414 Saint Andrews Lane have accessible units?
No, 414 Saint Andrews Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Saint Andrews Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Saint Andrews Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Saint Andrews Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 414 Saint Andrews Lane has units with air conditioning.
