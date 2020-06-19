414 Saint Andrews Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room. Nice sized dining room featuring crown molding and a chair-rail. A large kitchen with antique white cabinets to the ceiling, peninsula, wayneâs coating, stainless steel appliances and tiled floor and black splash. Easy access to outside deck from the kitchen. A nice sized laundry room with washer/dryer, cabinets for extra storage and newly tiled floor. A fully finished basement with separate storage area and outside access to backyard. This home offers a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and adjoining bathroom door on the second floor. No pets please. A great friendly neighborhood that you must come see for yourself! Is available to rent July 12, 2020. Please call for more details.