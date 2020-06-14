/
1 bedroom apartments
326 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glenside, PA
14 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
513 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Jenkintown
1 Unit Available
215 Washington Lane 4
215 Washington Ln, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 Huge 1BD+Den; Renovated Kitchen &Bath (2) Walk-Ins - Property Id: 281 Avail 7/15/20 Apartment offers a renovated XL eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances, a spacious living room , office/den, large bedroom, (2)
1 Unit Available
1600 CHURCH ROAD
1600 Church Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
685 sqft
Beautiful condo apartment with new kitchen and flooring throughout, patio off dining room, ceramic tile floor in kitchen, cherry wood cabinets that provide a lot of storage, new counter top, newer windows, a/c, ceiling fan, new gas stove, mirrored
1 Unit Available
7701 DOE LANE
7701 Doe Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2980 sqft
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental/ No pets / Shared Living/ Roommate for Beautiful Furnished Home to share with one other occupant (total of 2 adults - separate quarters), 1 Bedroom Unit is available for rent with all utilities included and free WiFi.
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Chestnut Hill
5 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
831 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
$
Willow Grove
90 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
759 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
West Central Germantown
1 Unit Available
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
13 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
703 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
East Falls
4 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
2 Units Available
Rolling Hill
26 Township Line Road, Rockledge, PA
1 Bedroom
$994
650 sqft
Rolling Hill Apartments offers a mixture of comfort and style. This apartment community is located in Elkins Park on Township Line Road. Our community features a laundry facility on site and controlled access.
Ogontz
4 Units Available
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
East Oak Lane
2 Units Available
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$923
608 sqft
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
$
West Central Germantown
79 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
708 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
$
Chestnut Hill
63 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
685 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Logan
4 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
East Falls
40 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
525 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
4 Units Available
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
