3 bedroom apartments
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Rock, PA
102 Manchester St
102 Manchester Street, Glen Rock, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
102 Manchester St Available 07/24/20 Semi Detached - Located in Glen Rock Borough this large home features a big 16' x 12'6" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 14'4" x 10'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator. Off Street parking to rear of home.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Rock
16134 Reese Road
16134 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in New Freedom Borough.
64 HERITAGE COURT
64 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
9145 WHITE CHURCH ROAD
9145 White Church Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Country setting, new kitchen, NO PETS, Credit must be above 620, income above 60K. Formally parsonage property. Ask for details. WOODSTOVE CAN NOT BE USED.
45 E. Forrest Ave Front
45 East Forrest Avenue, Shrewsbury, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
45 E. Forrest Ave Front Available 07/30/20 3 floor front apartment - This 3 story apartment in Shrewsbury Borough offers a big 16'6" x 12'6" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen measuring 14'1" x 11'3" with oven-range and refrigerator.
4400 Krebs Road
4400 Krebs Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Mobile Home - Well located in Codorus Township/Southern Schools this mobile home offers a big 14'3" X 13'3" Living Room, 9'9" x 11'4" Kitchen. Laundry hookups. All on a large lot. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899254)
6 FAWN DRIVE
6 Fawn Drive, Shrewsbury, PA
WELL MAINTAINED 4BR/2.5 BATH COLONIAL . CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO 83 FOR EASY COMMUTE TO MARYLAND, YORK, HARRISBURG & LANCASTER. WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF OF KITCHEN.
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD
6767 Club Farm Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
6767 CLUB FARM ROAD Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! 6767 Club Farm Road, York (Springfield Township) - SPECIAL RESTRICTIONS! ON GAMING GROUNDS WITH GUNS AND DOGS Enjoy the beauty of country living on a large gaming park with gun range and
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor
16103 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Located in New Freedom Borough this town home features a big 19'3" x 19' living room, Eat in Kitchen measuring 16'11" x 8'1" with doors to 20 x 20' deck, Lower level Family room is
Results within 10 miles of Glen Rock
Jacobus
2 Pine Street
2 Pine Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - Brick Rancher in Jacobus Borough featuring 30'10" x 13'6" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 12' x 6'6" Kitchen (tenant to supply appliances). Unfinished basement 50'x30'. and Off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5051579)
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".
Spry
5 SHADY TREE COURT
5 Shady Tree Court, Spry, PA
Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.
Jacobus
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Dallastown School District! - Dallastown School District!! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Fully fenced in yard on about 1 acre of land! Master bedroom with balcony!! Stainless Steel Stove and Fridge. Laundry with washer and dryer.
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
7 S. Main Street 2nd & 3rd Floors
7 South Main Street, Stewartstown, PA
2nd & 3rd fl apartment - Located in Stewartstown Borough this large 2nd and 3rd floor apartment offers a huge 22' x 16' Living Room, 14' x 12' Kitchen with oven/range,refrigerator,dishwasher.
1037 PIN OAK LANE
1037 Pin Oak Ln, York County, PA
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE.
Dallastown
419 E Main Street
419 East Main Street, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
419 E Main Street Available 08/10/20 Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Dallastown Borough home featuring a 16'7" x 13' Living Rm, 11'3" x 8'6" Kitchen, 2nd floor balcony, Finished basement, 2 car garage. (RLNE4824821)
