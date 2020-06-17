All apartments in Fort Washington
206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE

206 Brookwood Drive · (610) 584-1160
Location

206 Brookwood Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19002

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1466 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Home in Brookwood. 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large living room and dining room. Clean, lots of natural sunlight streams through sliding doors to patio/deck. Great yard. Over sized living room with awesome decorative fireplace(unfortunately can not be used) Newer carpets and flooring, freshly painted throughout. Home is located in Upper Dublin School district and is short distance to downtown Ambler. Tenant is responsible for Electric, gas, water,cable, maintaining front and back garden areas, shoveling snow from front pathway. (parking lot is cared for by association). Tenant must have $300 liability insurance. First month and security due at initiation of lease. Please allow 24 hour notice for showing appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
