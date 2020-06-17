206 BROOKWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Home in Brookwood. 3 Spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large living room and dining room. Clean, lots of natural sunlight streams through sliding doors to patio/deck. Great yard. Over sized living room with awesome decorative fireplace(unfortunately can not be used) Newer carpets and flooring, freshly painted throughout. Home is located in Upper Dublin School district and is short distance to downtown Ambler. Tenant is responsible for Electric, gas, water,cable, maintaining front and back garden areas, shoveling snow from front pathway. (parking lot is cared for by association). Tenant must have $300 liability insurance. First month and security due at initiation of lease. Please allow 24 hour notice for showing appointments.