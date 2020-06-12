/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:43 PM
86 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Feasterville, PA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Feasterville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
25 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 06:46pm
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
The Glen at Bucks
675 E Street Rd, Warminster Heights, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1142 sqft
Shopping and dining is only minutes away from this property via East Street Road. Apartments have private balconies or patios and feature in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$990
594 sqft
Apartments include air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community offers controlled access, on-site laundry and package acceptance. Located just one block from the Somerton Train Station.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
Somerton
6 Units Available
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with central air and heat, spacious closets, and new windows. Close to Neshaminy Mall and Lorimer Park. Close to SEPTA rail stations for convenient transportation around Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:15pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
713 sqft
Great location, close to highways, dining and shopping. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, storage facilities and 24 hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
10849 LOCKART ROAD
10849 Lockart Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
Completely renovated 2nd floor unit of the duplex with central air in most desirable neighborhood. Freshly painted 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit has a large open living and dining area with laminated floor throughout the whole space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bustleton
1 Unit Available
9921 BUSTLETON AVE #H2
9921 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
834 sqft
"Pathway Condominium," building-"H," ground floor, two good size bedrooms, very clean and in good condition: laminate flooring throughout, refrigerator and gas heating and stove.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
North Torresdale
1 Unit Available
3333 Comly Road # 31
3333 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community. Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1311 BRISTOL ROAD
1311 Bristol Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment WITH separate entrance to unit AND basement! Kitchen is newer with plenty of cabinets and sunlight! Spacious living room and dining area just off of the kitchen.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
306 STEAMBOAT STATION
306 Steamboat Station, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with primo location. 2 bedrooms, one bath, newer carpeting, paint, closet doors, etc. Must see. No pets. COVID-19 mandates must be followed for all showings.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bustleton
1 Unit Available
9712-26 BUSTLETON AVENUE
9712-26 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
657 sqft
Move in ready, upper level, apartment in Plaza Place. Tons of natural light in all rooms make this apartment feel bright and airy. Freshly painted with new carpets. Eat in kitchen. 2 ample sized bedrooms. Located close to shopping and transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
529 FOSTER STREET
529 Foster Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1584 sqft
Beautiful Fully Rehab unit for Rent. The unit features new kitchen, flooring, new carpets in the bedrooms with great size front patio for summer BBQ. Must see one of few unit on the market
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Somerton
1 Unit Available
13675 PHILMONT AVENUE
13675 Philmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1952 sqft
Second floor, 2,000 sq ft condo in Chancellors Court, North East Philadelphia (Philmont and Bustleton Ave). 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, very large (17" x 22") loft. Open floor plan.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1905 Fernbrook Ave FERNBROOK AVENUE
1905 Fernbrook Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1905 Fernbrook Ave FERNBROOK AVENUE in Bucks County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Feasterville 1 BedroomsFeasterville 2 BedroomsFeasterville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFeasterville Apartments with Balcony
Feasterville Apartments with GymFeasterville Apartments with ParkingFeasterville Apartments with PoolFeasterville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAAudubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJ