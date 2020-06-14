Apartment List
/
PA
/
exton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Exton, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Exton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Exton

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
268 WALNUT SPRINGS COURT
268 Walnut Spring Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this STUNNING rental in the coveted community of The Crossings at Exton Station convenient to the train station, and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Exton and downtown West Chester have to offer! This

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1411 ASPEN COURT
1411 Aspen Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1901 sqft
Spacious END UNIT is Light & Bright and ready for you! Super convenient Woodlands community is located just minutes from the 30 by-pass, Route 100, 202, PA Tnpk, and Exton Train Station AND lots of great shopping close by too! Neutral decor

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
442 CONCORD AVENUE
442 Concord Avenue, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
BEST PRICED! Exquisite built home in a desirable Exton community! Enter this traditional home onto stunning hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.
Results within 5 miles of Exton
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
21 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,312
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
36 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
123 S CHURCH STREET
123 South Church Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2694 sqft
West Chester Borough in town, easy walk to center of town. Nice two bedroom, one bathroom apartment, updated kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring throughout, only steps carpeted. Roomy and bright apartment. Rear patio to be enjoyed by all.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
514 SPRING GROVE LANE
514 Spring Grove Lane, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
206 East Gay Street - 1
206 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1070 sqft
From the moment you enter this charming and cozy one-bedroom apartment, you will not want to see another. Located in town this apartment is sure to please and will not last long. Large Open Floor Plan with 9-foot ceilings. Original classic trim work.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
507 KEYSTONE ALLEY
507 Keystone Alley, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1596 sqft
NOT A STUDENT RENTAL. This gorgeous modern townhome has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a great location in the Borough of West Chester.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
341 SHARPLESS STREET
341 Sharpless Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
This beautiful semi-attached house is located in the heart of the borough of West Chester. As you approach house's brick exterior, you are greeted with a welcoming front lawn, a spacious front porch, and the beautiful greenery out front.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
46 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
46 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3544 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent a Beautiful carriage home in sought after Charlestown Meadows.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
301 S ADAMS ST
301 South Adams Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Custom New Construction End-Townhome in the borough of West Chester. The finished photos are of the model @ 309 S Adams St. Jaramillo Capital LLC. Superior construction not like the typical large name builder.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
78 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
2746 sqft
Welcome to the village at Charlestown Meadows, a charming and exquisite community.Conveniently located for easy access to Rt.202,Rt 30 and PA turnpike, in awarding-winning great Valley school District.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
326 MCINTOSH ROAD
326 Mcintosh Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
Available for immediate move-in! This spacious ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is not one to miss! Located in the quietest section of the Bradford Square community, 326 McIntosh has plenty of privacy to offer, as well as an abundance of

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
533 PICKERING STATION DRIVE
533 Pickering Station Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1742 sqft
It will be difficult to find a better location than this! This upgraded townhome in the popular Pickering Station community is a MUST-SEE property! With truly move-in ready interiors, this home has recently been updated with a brand new kitchen

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
430 S MATLACK ST
430 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Not a College Student rental Only 1 full-time student can reside here. Walking distance to town. Lg 3 story Brick Single 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 4+ car off street parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Exton, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Exton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Exton 1 BedroomsExton 2 BedroomsExton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsExton 3 BedroomsExton Accessible ApartmentsExton Apartments with Balcony
Exton Apartments with GarageExton Apartments with GymExton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsExton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsExton Apartments with Parking
Exton Apartments with PoolExton Apartments with Washer-DryerExton Cheap PlacesExton Dog Friendly ApartmentsExton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PAAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA
Claymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAMedia, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJPerkasie, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University