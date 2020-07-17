All apartments in East York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

324 Maywood Road

324 Maywood Road · No Longer Available
Location

324 Maywood Road, East York, PA 17402
East York

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property. If still interested please use the "Apply Now" button to submit your application. Please note that anyone 18 years and older living at the property will be required to submit an application. Upon approval you will be contacted by an Agent to schedule a private showing. The application will be good for any qualified properties for 30 days. Sorry for the inconvenience, if you have any questions please call our office at 717-843-2869.
***Update: Due to Gov. Wolf's Mandate we are putting showings on hold until further notice. We will contact you after the mandate is lifted for the private showing.

3 Bedrooms,
1 Bath,
Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher included,
Central Air Conditioning,
Carport,
Tenants pay Electric, gas, water, sewer and trash.
No Pets
York Suburban School District
Call Century 21 Dale Realty Co PM
717-843-2869

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 7/15/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Maywood Road have any available units?
324 Maywood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East York, PA.
What amenities does 324 Maywood Road have?
Some of 324 Maywood Road's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Maywood Road currently offering any rent specials?
324 Maywood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Maywood Road pet-friendly?
No, 324 Maywood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East York.
Does 324 Maywood Road offer parking?
Yes, 324 Maywood Road offers parking.
Does 324 Maywood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Maywood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Maywood Road have a pool?
No, 324 Maywood Road does not have a pool.
Does 324 Maywood Road have accessible units?
No, 324 Maywood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Maywood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Maywood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Maywood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 Maywood Road has units with air conditioning.
