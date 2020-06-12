514 North Courtland Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

East Stroudsburg Property for Rent with The Peter Hewitt Team: Call/Text us at 570-243-1619 for more info! Move-In-Ready Rental Opportunity for Anyone, including ESU College Students! Biking distance to campus. This 4 Bedroom property is in great condition and features recently redone (2016) paint, floor and kitchen updates! Spacious eat-in-kitchen and separate, good-sized living room and first floor bedroom. Additional 3 bedrooms are on the top level. Each has their own locking door for privacy. Laundry included in lower level. Plenty of OFF STREET Parking in back! Small yard area off the front and back covered porches for grilling and a outdoor tables! Neighborhood park 500ft away! Economical city gas hot water heat. First, Last and Security required. Credit and Background checks, including for Co-signers. Tenant pays for heat, electric, cable, and reimburses $250/qrtr for water/sewer/trash