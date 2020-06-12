All apartments in East Stroudsburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:27 PM

514 North Courtland Street

514 North Courtland Street · (484) 893-0542
Location

514 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

East Stroudsburg Property for Rent with The Peter Hewitt Team: Call/Text us at 570-243-1619 for more info! Move-In-Ready Rental Opportunity for Anyone, including ESU College Students! Biking distance to campus. This 4 Bedroom property is in great condition and features recently redone (2016) paint, floor and kitchen updates! Spacious eat-in-kitchen and separate, good-sized living room and first floor bedroom. Additional 3 bedrooms are on the top level. Each has their own locking door for privacy. Laundry included in lower level. Plenty of OFF STREET Parking in back! Small yard area off the front and back covered porches for grilling and a outdoor tables! Neighborhood park 500ft away! Economical city gas hot water heat. First, Last and Security required. Credit and Background checks, including for Co-signers. Tenant pays for heat, electric, cable, and reimburses $250/qrtr for water/sewer/trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 North Courtland Street have any available units?
514 North Courtland Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 North Courtland Street have?
Some of 514 North Courtland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 North Courtland Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 North Courtland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 North Courtland Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 North Courtland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Stroudsburg.
Does 514 North Courtland Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 North Courtland Street does offer parking.
Does 514 North Courtland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 North Courtland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 North Courtland Street have a pool?
No, 514 North Courtland Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 North Courtland Street have accessible units?
No, 514 North Courtland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 North Courtland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 North Courtland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 North Courtland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 North Courtland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
