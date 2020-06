Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end street. Front and back yard. Paved driveway with a parking pad & off street parking. 3 bedrooms with 1 & 1/2 baths. Large living room with gas fireplace. Laundry Hookup in separate area in hall. Beautiful large sun room off of kitchen. Well maintained home. Shed provided in back yard. No pets. Tenant responsible for heat(oil),hot water which is electric. electric, water & sewer. 1st & last months rent and one month security required at time of lease signing.

Property AVAILABLE for showing on August 23rd. Available to rent September 1st