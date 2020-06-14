Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA with hardwood floors

Last updated June 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr, Doylestown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Routes 313, 611 and 202. Suburban community within two miles of Delaware Valley College. Fully equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern appliances. Lots of closet space.
Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
2 Units Available
Heritage Summer Hill
4000 Lily Drive, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1921 sqft
Situated just outside of Doylestown, this complex offers two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly townhomes complete with huge floor plans, finished basements, and more. Other amenities include ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
60 W STATE STREET
60 West State Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
Great one bedroom apartment in the heart of Doylestown Boro. Upon entering take notice to extra wide stairwell leading to the updated second floor apartment. This unit boasts an updated kitchen with s.s.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
13 EAST STREET
13 East Street, Doylestown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2728 sqft
STAPLE LOCATION at the Edge of Town in Doylestown Boro! FOR RENT: 4 bedroom 2.1 bath spacious 2728 SQ FT single family detached home at the Corner of East and State Streets. Full Basement w lots of storage. 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
74 E STATE STREET
74 East State Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Nightingale House. This is an adorable rental in Doylestown Borough! Right near the center of town. Walk to the Doylestown Theatre, restaurants, shopping and the historical sites of Doylestown. This first floor, 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4-13 ASPEN WAY
4-13 Aspen Way, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Welcome to 4-13 Aspen Way. This unit is very special in the community. It is one of the largest models (5 like) in Chestnut Grove. Not only is it large but completely update! This unit features 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath .

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1260 sqft
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet.
Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
106 RUTH LANE
106 Ruth Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2019 sqft
Beautifully Updated Throughout! 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
732 BRIGHTON WAY
732 Brighton Way, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2168 sqft
North Pointe - NEW HOPE SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT Enjoy this 4 bedroom home that is located close to schools and downtown New Hope. Three levels of living with an attached two car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 TREE TOP COURT
103 Tree Top Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1824 sqft
Furnished rental in Country Crossing features an open floor plan, two story great room with Palladian windows and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Attractive Bamboo hardwood flooring through out the first level.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1819 PINNACLE DRIVE
1819 Pinnacle Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2231 sqft
Luxury end unit townhome in Warrington Township at Warrington Pointe built in 2016. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 partial baths and a 2 car garage. Includes a finished game room on the lower level with extra storage and a partial bath room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6205 CARVERSVILLE ROAD
6205 Old Carversville Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
660 sqft
Location! Location!Location........the perfect spot, nestled in the Center of Historic Carversville. Over-sized porch, hardwood floors and high ceilings it is second floor walk-up.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6600 GREENHILL ROAD
6600 Greenhill Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
7400 sqft
THIS IS $15,000 A MONTH FOR RENT! NOT FOR SALE FOR $15,000! Barenhaus (~Bear House~) is an architecturally exciting residence hidden on 6.4+ acres in Solebury.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT
801 Purple Martin Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with
City Guide for Doylestown, PA

Doylestown is internationally renowned for the Mercer Museum and "Tools of the Nation," both inspirational structures that enrich the entire community, and the latter artistic work is one of the most important collections of its kind in the world.

The borough of Doylestown transformed itself from a quiet country landscape to the county seat of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a highly desirable community with easy access to major urban cities like Philadelphia. Today it is best known as a residential and professional township. Individuals seeking life-changing opportunities are drawn to Doylestown's possibilities. The town is also known as a region where art, architecture and good dining are distinctive, appreciated treasures. The only challenge is finding places to live in Doylestown, since everyone else is competing for the same spoils. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Doylestown, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Doylestown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

