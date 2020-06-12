/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:59 PM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
74 E STATE STREET
74 East State Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
950 sqft
Welcome to the Nightingale House. This is an adorable rental in Doylestown Borough! Right near the center of town. Walk to the Doylestown Theatre, restaurants, shopping and the historical sites of Doylestown. This first floor, 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Doylestown
1 of 22
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1260 sqft
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet.
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1030 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5453 YORK ROAD
5453 York Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Here is an opportunity for a short-term rental on one of Bucks County~s most notable and historical properties. This 2-3-bedroom carriage house offers serene long-distance views across 75 acres.
Results within 10 miles of Doylestown
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1615 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
62 DOGWOOD LANE
62 Dogwood Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo with loft. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors to deck. Spiral staircase to loft area overlooking living room. Main bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
72 WOODBINE COURT
72 Woodbine Court, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1210 sqft
Welcome to Saw Mill Valley! This quiet and charming neighborhood nestled in Horsham is minutes to 611 and the PA Turnpike. Available for immediate leasing, 72 Woodbine Court features fresh paint, new flooring,~ high ceilings and a charming deck.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
103 TREE TOP COURT
103 Tree Top Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1824 sqft
Furnished rental in Country Crossing features an open floor plan, two story great room with Palladian windows and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Attractive Bamboo hardwood flooring through out the first level.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3100 CENTENNIAL STATION
3100 Centennial Station, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
2172 sqft
Rare Rental at area's best 55 Plus Active adult condo development. Large 1st floor Corner unit with Private entrance and patio. Full finished basement (Apx 1000 additional Sq Ft), with exit to hall and stairs to outside exit.
1 of 30
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT
801 Purple Martin Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with
Similar Pages
Doylestown 1 BedroomsDoylestown 2 BedroomsDoylestown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoylestown 3 BedroomsDoylestown Apartments under $1,200Doylestown Apartments under $1,400
Doylestown Apartments with BalconyDoylestown Apartments with GarageDoylestown Apartments with GymDoylestown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDoylestown Apartments with ParkingDoylestown Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPhillipsburg, NJCollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA