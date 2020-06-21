All apartments in Downingtown
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:27 PM

304 JEFFERSON AVENUE

304 Jefferson Avenue · (484) 734-2840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation. Award winning Downingtown School District. Home features central air conditioning, two bedrooms with finished LOFT area for an additional bedroom, office and/or exercise area; two and a half baths and a two car garage. HOA fees paid by owner and include building insurance, common area maintenance, landscaping and snow removal. Downingtown SD! Pets negotiable based on HOA bi-laws and owner discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE have any available units?
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE have?
Some of 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 JEFFERSON AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
