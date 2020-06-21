304 JEFFERSON AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation. Award winning Downingtown School District. Home features central air conditioning, two bedrooms with finished LOFT area for an additional bedroom, office and/or exercise area; two and a half baths and a two car garage. HOA fees paid by owner and include building insurance, common area maintenance, landscaping and snow removal. Downingtown SD! Pets negotiable based on HOA bi-laws and owner discretion.