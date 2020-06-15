Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning range refrigerator

236 S 2ND STREET, COLUMBIA - 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath Home available at 236 S. 2nd St., Columbia, Lancaster County.



The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is gas. Central Air



The washer/dryer comes as-is condition.



Application required before showing



No pets allowed.



APPLICATION PROCESS

1) $35 application fee per person

2) Credit & background report ran

3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount

4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



CONTACT: Lori Lintner 717-690-0117



(RLNE5732282)