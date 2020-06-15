All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

236 S 2ND ST

236 South 2nd Street · (717) 295-7368
Location

236 South 2nd Street, Columbia, PA 17512
Columbia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 236 S 2ND ST · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
236 S 2ND STREET, COLUMBIA - 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath Home available at 236 S. 2nd St., Columbia, Lancaster County.

The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is gas. Central Air

The washer/dryer comes as-is condition.

Application required before showing

No pets allowed.

APPLICATION PROCESS
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

CONTACT: Lori Lintner 717-690-0117

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 S 2ND ST have any available units?
236 S 2ND ST has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 S 2ND ST have?
Some of 236 S 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 S 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
236 S 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 S 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 236 S 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 236 S 2ND ST offer parking?
No, 236 S 2ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 236 S 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 S 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 S 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 236 S 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 236 S 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 236 S 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 236 S 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 S 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 S 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 236 S 2ND ST has units with air conditioning.
