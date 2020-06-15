Amenities
236 S 2ND STREET, COLUMBIA - 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath Home available at 236 S. 2nd St., Columbia, Lancaster County.
The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is gas. Central Air
The washer/dryer comes as-is condition.
Application required before showing
No pets allowed.
APPLICATION PROCESS
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz
Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.
CONTACT: Lori Lintner 717-690-0117
