Chester, PA
Keystone Apartments
Keystone Apartments

3200 West 9th Street · (484) 292-2965
Location

3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA 19013
Buckman Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keystone Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upland Townhomes & Eddystone Apartments is located at 1029 W 5th St., (Office) Chester, PA and is managed by Odin Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Upland Townhomes & Eddystone Apartments offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Cable Ready, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Efficient Appliances, Public Transportation and more. Property is located in the 19013 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (484) 483-9999 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keystone Apartments have any available units?
Keystone Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, PA.
What amenities does Keystone Apartments have?
Some of Keystone Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keystone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Keystone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keystone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Keystone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Keystone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Keystone Apartments offers parking.
Does Keystone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Keystone Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Keystone Apartments have a pool?
No, Keystone Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Keystone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Keystone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Keystone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Keystone Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Keystone Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Keystone Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
