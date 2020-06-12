/
3 bedroom apartments
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester, PA
1 Unit Available
112 Highland Ave
112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1190 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA.
Edgemont Park
1 Unit Available
328 W 21st St
328 West 21st Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Freshly Updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House in Chester City Available Now ! - Freshly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house available now in Chester, PA. New carpeting throughout the first floor. Spacious living room area.
Sun Hill
1 Unit Available
914 E 15th st
914 East 15th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great student housing 2 blocks away from Widener - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house available just 2 blocks away from campus, Newly renovated. the house is on E 15th St.
1 Unit Available
229 Ward Street
229 Ward Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1280 sqft
Recently Remodeled 3BD/1BA - Available 5/1/18. $850/month. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3846000)
Edgemont Park
1 Unit Available
244 W 22ND STREET
244 West 22nd Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1152 sqft
"THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE" Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, finished basement home.
Results within 1 mile of Chester
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
344 DOLANS ALLEY
344 Dolans Alley, Woodlyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Beautiful and very private single home in highly desirable Ridley School District. Hidden gem on a private road, this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is the only independent house on the street.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1113 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.
1 Unit Available
758 Bennington Road
758 Bennington Road, Folcroft, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd.
1 Unit Available
183 Bishop Dr
183 Bishops Drive, Chester Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful townhouse is located in a lovely community conveniently located near US-1. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a lovely living room which opens up to beautiful kitchen creating a sought after open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
6 MUSKET DRIVE
6 Musket Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1698 sqft
Magnificent 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home available for rent, in the much sought-after Yorktown Community. Enter the foyer from the charming front porch. The main floor offers an open concept and hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
1 Unit Available
61 W MILL STREET
61 West Mill Street, Pedricktown, NJ
Amazing rental in Pedricktown - won't last long!
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
1 Unit Available
603 S RIDGEWAY AVE
603 South Ridgeway Avenue, Glenolden, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE. Rental Opportunity in Interboro School District. Completely Renovated, professionally updated, and meticulously designed.
1 Unit Available
1817 MEETINGHOUSE RD
1817 Meetinghouse Road, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1688 sqft
Fantastic rental option in Boothwyn! This first floor unit offers a ton of space! Featuring an updated eat in kitchen, Spacious Living Area, Two First Floor Bedrooms, and a Fully Finished Basement that is currently being used as a master bedroom!
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
725 MICHELL ST
725 Michell Street, Folsom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1156 sqft
Welcome to 725 Michell St.
1 Unit Available
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
1112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1184 sqft
Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms.
Morton
1 Unit Available
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.
1 Unit Available
7 THISTLE COURT
7 Thistle Court, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2335 sqft
Adorable and neat-as-a-pin town home in Timber Run. Very open living space with plenty of room for your dining area plus a great room. Large sliders (recently replaced) that lead out onto the second story deck with a pretty view.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
12 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1284 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1266 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Cobbs Creek
1 Unit Available
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
