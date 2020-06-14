Apartment List
/
PA
/
chester
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Chester, PA with garage

Chester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:
Results within 5 miles of Chester
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
758 Bennington Road
758 Bennington Road, Folcroft, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morton
1 Unit Available
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2169 sqft
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
Yeadon
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1139 Webster Drive
1139 Webster Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2475 sqft
1139 Webster Drive Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Welcome to very desirable Webster Farm in North Wilmington. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located to major roadways such as Rt 202, I-95, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2250 sqft
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haverford
1 Unit Available
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1801 FORREST RD
1801 Forrest Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
North Wilmington two story colonial with an attached oversized two car garage addition. This 1940's brick colonial includes original hardwood floors throughout and a cozy wood burning fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3122 FIELDSTONE
3122 Fieldstone Court, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2872 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 3BR, 2.2BA, 3-story townhome, is located in Garnet Valley SD, in the ever-popular community of Northbrook. This Magnolia floorplan features an additional 8'X16' expansion to all three levels.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
49 UPLAND RD
49 Upland Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 49 UPLAND RD in Delaware County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
215 Pickwick Rd
215 Pickwick Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
215 Pickwick Rd Available 06/13/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Detached House in Havertown! - This lovely 3 bedroom single family detached house is located in the heart of Havertown and comes with an attached garage!! The main level features a large hardwood

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1117 WINDON DR
1117 Windon Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Rarely available North Wilmington rental with three bedrooms, two full baths and a two-car garage in desirable Chatham. This renovated, split level home has a beautiful kitchen, an open floor plan and a lot of living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chester, PA

Chester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Chester 1 BedroomsChester 2 BedroomsChester 2 BedroomsChester 2 BedroomsChester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChester 3 BedroomsChester Accessible ApartmentsChester Apartments with Balcony
Chester Apartments with BalconyChester Apartments with BalconyChester Apartments with GarageChester Apartments with GymChester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChester Apartments with ParkingChester Apartments with ParkingChester Apartments with ParkingChester Apartments with Pool
Chester Apartments with PoolChester Apartments with Washer-DryerChester Apartments with Washer-DryerChester Apartments with Washer-DryerChester Dog Friendly ApartmentsChester Dog Friendly ApartmentsChester Dog Friendly ApartmentsChester Pet Friendly PlacesChester Pet Friendly PlacesChester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJBear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJRoyersford, PANew Castle, DENarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
Exton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DE

Apartments Near Colleges

Widener UniversityHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University