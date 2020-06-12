/
3 bedroom apartments
304 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broomall, PA
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1284 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
2033 Sproul Road
2033 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1036 sqft
SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! - SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.
Results within 1 mile of Broomall
Haverford
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.
3 W GARDEN ROAD
3 West Garden Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1141 sqft
New Listing:Pictures and Video to be available soon, Recently Rehabbed featuring all new complete kitchen(not lived in yet)new appliances :stainless microwave , dishwasher and refrigerator ,painted thru-out ,refinished hardwood floors: LR,DR and
Results within 5 miles of Broomall
Bryn Mawr
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Bryn Mawr
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front
Ardmore
129 Ardmore Ave.
129 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - Great Ardmore Location! - This recently renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath house is now available, with a convenient location in Ardmore.
212 East Turnbull Avenue
212 East Turnbull Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1393 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 1,393 square foot brick, pet-friendly home in the Oakmont Neighborhood of Havertown. This home has a PERFECT floorplan that includes 3 bed, 1.
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
Bryn Mawr
855 GLENBROOK AVENUE
855 Glenbrook Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Welcome to this spacious home in a most convenient location.
Ardmore
227 LINWOOD AVENUE
227 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
Spacious 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath, 1st Floor Apartment. Large Living Room/Dining Room with sliders that open onto rear deck. Shared Laundry in basement. Great location.
Ardmore
120 ELM AVENUE
120 Elm Avenue, Ardmore, PA
Charming Ardmore Twin. Spacious living and dining room. Off Street Parking. Fenced back yard with deck. Fireplace is non-working. Great location.
Bryn Mawr
225 BROOK STREET
225 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues.
Wynnewood
531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE
531 Rock Glen Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2003 sqft
We are accepting in-person showings of this property. Please note that you must call to schedule a showing and we will be following all the PA State Real Estate Guidelines and Protocols for COVID-19. Please wear mask and gloves.
Ardmore
2809 BELMONT AVENUE
2809 Belmont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1581 sqft
Well maintained and beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with newly refinished basement, ideal for additional living room, playroom, or home office with a half bath in basement. Available immediately for a 12 mos lease.
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
Bryn Mawr
947 SARGENT AVENUE
947 Sargent Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1120 sqft
Renovated off campus three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home zoned for student housing and close to Villanova University. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new floor, and many more updates.
525 SAINT DAVIDS ROAD
525 Saint Davids Rd, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Move right in to this walk-to-downtown-Wayne, walk-to-Saint-Davids Train Station, Wayne Elementary school, end-unit townhouse with private attached garage with inside-entry at an incredible price! Hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, enclosed
Haverford
251 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
251 Montgomery Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2310 sqft
Come experience this lovely 4 bed 3.5 bath home nestled within the charming brick walls of Thatcher Court. Enter through the front door and immediately feel at home.
Bryn Mawr
110 N ROBERTS RD
110 North Roberts Road, Montgomery County, PA
Great chance for a "Walk To" location in Bryn Mawr. This colonial has everything. The double story entry is grand with a formal living room to one side and formal dining room on the other side. There is a first floor powder room.
Bryn Mawr
710 BROOK STREET
710 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 710 Brook Street in Bryn Mawr! A student approved single family home for rent located in Radnor Township.
