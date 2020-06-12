/
3 bedroom apartments
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester Heights, PA
183 Bishop Dr
183 Bishops Drive, Chester Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful townhouse is located in a lovely community conveniently located near US-1. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a lovely living room which opens up to beautiful kitchen creating a sought after open floor plan.
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1113 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.
11 Three Oak Lane
11 Three Oak Ln, Delaware County, PA
11 Three Oak Lane Available 08/01/20 11 Threeoak Lane Luxury Carriage Home at Cherry Creek - The courtyards at Cherry Creek is a neighborhood of luxury carriage homes located in one of the areas most beautiful natural settings.
6 MUSKET DRIVE
6 Musket Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1698 sqft
Magnificent 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home available for rent, in the much sought-after Yorktown Community. Enter the foyer from the charming front porch. The main floor offers an open concept and hardwood floors throughout.
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
3605 COLUMBIA COURT WAY
3605 Columbia Court Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1834 sqft
Wonderful Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with brand new hardwood floors and carpet throughout. All appliances included in Coveted Willistown Knoll Subdivision...
1817 MEETINGHOUSE RD
1817 Meetinghouse Road, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1688 sqft
Fantastic rental option in Boothwyn! This first floor unit offers a ton of space! Featuring an updated eat in kitchen, Spacious Living Area, Two First Floor Bedrooms, and a Fully Finished Basement that is currently being used as a master bedroom!
3122 FIELDSTONE
3122 Fieldstone Court, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2872 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 3BR, 2.2BA, 3-story townhome, is located in Garnet Valley SD, in the ever-popular community of Northbrook. This Magnolia floorplan features an additional 8'X16' expansion to all three levels.
7 THISTLE COURT
7 Thistle Court, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2335 sqft
Adorable and neat-as-a-pin town home in Timber Run. Very open living space with plenty of room for your dining area plus a great room. Large sliders (recently replaced) that lead out onto the second story deck with a pretty view.
2403 WESTFIELD CT
2403 Westfield Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1536 sqft
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Updated kitchen with natural stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances LESS than a year old and large window
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1284 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1266 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1032 sqft
The Edge residents benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun yet productive student housing community.
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.
1139 Webster Drive
1139 Webster Drive, New Castle County, DE
1139 Webster Drive Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Welcome to very desirable Webster Farm in North Wilmington. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located to major roadways such as Rt 202, I-95, shopping and restaurants.
402 W 20th St
402 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
Available 08/16/20 "Well cared for city home" - Property Id: 296221 Well cared city home located on quiet street within blocks from the Wilmington/ Christiana hospital.
