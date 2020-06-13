/
3 bedroom apartments
80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Media, PA
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
Results within 5 miles of Media
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1284 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgemont Park
1 Unit Available
328 W 21st St
328 West 21st Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Freshly Updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House in Chester City Available Now ! - Freshly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house available now in Chester, PA. New carpeting throughout the first floor. Spacious living room area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2033 Sproul Road
2033 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1036 sqft
SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! - SFR Ranch (possible mixed-use commercial) 5 car parking located on Sproul Road! Marple Newtown SD! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Hill
1 Unit Available
914 E 15th st
914 East 15th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great student housing 2 blocks away from Widener - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house available just 2 blocks away from campus, Newly renovated. the house is on E 15th St.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
87 LOWNES LANE
87 Lownes Lane, Delaware County, PA
Lovely brick colonial home close to everything yet privately tucked away. Just a short walk away from schools, shopping, transportation and roadways to get you anywhere in a hurry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
344 DOLANS ALLEY
344 Dolans Alley, Woodlyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Beautiful and very private single home in highly desirable Ridley School District. Hidden gem on a private road, this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is the only independent house on the street.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
725 MICHELL ST
725 Michell Street, Folsom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1156 sqft
Welcome to 725 Michell St.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3 W GARDEN ROAD
3 West Garden Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1141 sqft
New Listing:Pictures and Video to be available soon, Recently Rehabbed featuring all new complete kitchen(not lived in yet)new appliances :stainless microwave , dishwasher and refrigerator ,painted thru-out ,refinished hardwood floors: LR,DR and
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Morton
1 Unit Available
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Edgemont Park
1 Unit Available
244 W 22ND STREET
244 West 22nd Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1152 sqft
"THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE" Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, finished basement home.
Results within 10 miles of Media
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
Bryn Mawr
21 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Cobbs Creek
1 Unit Available
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cobbs Creek
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Newly renovated apartments and homes. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Wynnewood
24 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Cobbs Creek
2 Units Available
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian & Andrian West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Cobbs Creek
3 Units Available
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$920
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1113 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Cobbs Creek
2 Units Available
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Cobbs Creek
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
212 East Turnbull Avenue
212 East Turnbull Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1393 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 1,393 square foot brick, pet-friendly home in the Oakmont Neighborhood of Havertown. This home has a PERFECT floorplan that includes 3 bed, 1.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Darby
1 Unit Available
321 BERBRO STREET
321 Berbro Street, Darby, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1396 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath row home. Close to transportation, getting to the city or suburbs is a breeze.
