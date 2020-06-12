/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
50 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester, PA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:
Results within 1 mile of Chester
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
Eddystone Apartments
1214 East 2nd Street, Eddystone, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eddystone Apartments in Eddystone. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Chester
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
15 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
17 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
322 Amber Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 in Media. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
301 N STATE ROAD
301 State Road, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Welcome to Rolling Green Apartments! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath recently renovated, available immediately! Washer/dryer located in lower level and each unit has additional private storage.
Results within 10 miles of Chester
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
18 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
27 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1132 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1267 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1191 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
12 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1135 sqft
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
Similar Pages
Chester 1 BedroomsChester 2 BedroomsChester 2 BedroomsChester 2 BedroomsChester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChester 3 BedroomsChester Accessible ApartmentsChester Apartments with Balcony
Chester Apartments with BalconyChester Apartments with BalconyChester Apartments with GarageChester Apartments with GymChester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChester Apartments with ParkingChester Apartments with ParkingChester Apartments with ParkingChester Apartments with Pool
Chester Apartments with PoolChester Apartments with Washer-DryerChester Apartments with Washer-DryerChester Apartments with Washer-DryerChester Dog Friendly ApartmentsChester Dog Friendly ApartmentsChester Dog Friendly ApartmentsChester Pet Friendly PlacesChester Pet Friendly PlacesChester Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJBear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJRoyersford, PANew Castle, DENarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA