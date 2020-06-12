/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
53 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boothwyn, PA
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1817 MEETINGHOUSE RD
1817 Meetinghouse Road, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1688 sqft
Fantastic rental option in Boothwyn! This first floor unit offers a ton of space! Featuring an updated eat in kitchen, Spacious Living Area, Two First Floor Bedrooms, and a Fully Finished Basement that is currently being used as a master bedroom!
Results within 5 miles of Boothwyn
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
17 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1266 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1113 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1139 Webster Drive
1139 Webster Drive, New Castle County, DE
1139 Webster Drive Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Welcome to very desirable Webster Farm in North Wilmington. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located to major roadways such as Rt 202, I-95, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
183 Bishop Dr
183 Bishops Drive, Chester Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful townhouse is located in a lovely community conveniently located near US-1. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a lovely living room which opens up to beautiful kitchen creating a sought after open floor plan.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Highland Ave
112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1190 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgemont Park
1 Unit Available
328 W 21st St
328 West 21st Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Freshly Updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath House in Chester City Available Now ! - Freshly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath house available now in Chester, PA. New carpeting throughout the first floor. Spacious living room area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Ward Street
229 Ward Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1280 sqft
Recently Remodeled 3BD/1BA - Available 5/1/18. $850/month. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3846000)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 MUSKET DRIVE
6 Musket Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1698 sqft
Magnificent 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home available for rent, in the much sought-after Yorktown Community. Enter the foyer from the charming front porch. The main floor offers an open concept and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1801 FORREST RD
1801 Forrest Road, New Castle County, DE
North Wilmington two story colonial with an attached oversized two car garage addition. This 1940's brick colonial includes original hardwood floors throughout and a cozy wood burning fireplace.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3122 FIELDSTONE
3122 Fieldstone Court, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2872 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 3BR, 2.2BA, 3-story townhome, is located in Garnet Valley SD, in the ever-popular community of Northbrook. This Magnolia floorplan features an additional 8'X16' expansion to all three levels.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1117 WINDON DR
1117 Windon Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Rarely available North Wilmington rental with three bedrooms, two full baths and a two-car garage in desirable Chatham. This renovated, split level home has a beautiful kitchen, an open floor plan and a lot of living space.
1 of 27
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Edgemont Park
1 Unit Available
244 W 22ND STREET
244 West 22nd Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1152 sqft
"THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE" Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, finished basement home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 THISTLE COURT
7 Thistle Court, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2335 sqft
Adorable and neat-as-a-pin town home in Timber Run. Very open living space with plenty of room for your dining area plus a great room. Large sliders (recently replaced) that lead out onto the second story deck with a pretty view.
Results within 10 miles of Boothwyn
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
27 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.
Similar Pages
Boothwyn Accessible ApartmentsBoothwyn Apartments with BalconyBoothwyn Apartments with GymBoothwyn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJBeckett, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJ