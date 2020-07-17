All apartments in Chester County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:10 AM

976 UPPER GULPH ROAD

976 Upper Gulph Road · (610) 687-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

976 Upper Gulph Road, Chester County, PA 19087

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home. A bright front entryway invites you in with a smile as you make your way towards the first floor dining and living rooms with original hardwood floors throughout. The light and bright kitchen has a gas range, dishwasher and stainless appliances. The rear deck overlooks a good sized fenced in backyard. There~s separate laundry and storage on lower level and upstairs sports 3 full bedrooms and a bathroom with beautiful hardwoods. This home~s location is incredible, with local shopping, restaurants and amenities all within one mile. Finally, with a great school district and the Paoli-Thorndale train line very close, you won~t want to miss this fantastic quaint cottage charm. Come see it today and let us introduce you to your new home. Tenants pay for all utilities. Pets on a case by case basis. Minimum credit score of 600. Income requirements. No criminal background. No prior evictions. 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD have any available units?
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD have?
Some of 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD offer parking?
No, 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD have a pool?
No, 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 976 UPPER GULPH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
