976 UPPER GULPH ROAD

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home. A bright front entryway invites you in with a smile as you make your way towards the first floor dining and living rooms with original hardwood floors throughout. The light and bright kitchen has a gas range, dishwasher and stainless appliances. The rear deck overlooks a good sized fenced in backyard. There~s separate laundry and storage on lower level and upstairs sports 3 full bedrooms and a bathroom with beautiful hardwoods. This home~s location is incredible, with local shopping, restaurants and amenities all within one mile. Finally, with a great school district and the Paoli-Thorndale train line very close, you won~t want to miss this fantastic quaint cottage charm. Come see it today and let us introduce you to your new home. Tenants pay for all utilities. Pets on a case by case basis. Minimum credit score of 600. Income requirements. No criminal background. No prior evictions. 2 year lease preferred.