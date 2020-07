Amenities

Popular Exton Station first floor condo! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath one-floor living is in a good location within the Neighborhood. Conveniently located to major highways, septa rail, shopping, restaurants, and WC borough. This lovely condo has a spacious kitchen with modern amenities and will have new carpeting throughout. This lovely condo is waiting for you to make it home! The owner pays a monthly condo charge which includes a community pool. Schedule your showing today.