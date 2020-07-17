296 OLD KENNETT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

This stunning contemporary is the perfect place to practice social distancing. This 11.2 ac estate offers something for everyone. The focal point of the home is the LR and DR areas which are split by a beautiful twin column, double-sided fireplace. Both rooms offer multiple glass doors w/ large transoms overhead that access decks with amazing views to the north & west. Sitting just off of the DR is the Wet Bar. In the SW corner of the main level, you will find the cozy Office w/ a cathedral ceiling, a built-in work area, exterior access to both the west & south via glass doors & a beautiful wood burning corner fireplace. The Kitchen sits along the south side of the home & follows the theme of light in this house with large glass doors w/ transoms above. There is a perfect blend of granite, wood, & glass in the Kitchen with a unique island w/ double sink, a 2nd prep sink set into the main counter space, an oversized range hood above a GE Monogram 5 burner cooktop & copper backsplash. A double wall oven completes this Kitchen. Located just off of the Kitchen is the Laundry Room with Samsung front load washer and dryer, a Samsung side by side refrigerator & an abundance of cabinet space. There is a full bath & access to the Pool Area from this room. Moving back into the main living area, you will head down a hallway along the front of the home to the home~s 4 Main Level Bedrooms. BR #1, with its own en-suite bath is bright & airy with a 4 panel double sliding glass door, with a matching 4-panel transom above, & a large closet on the opposite wall & recessed lighting. A pocket door leads to the tiled bathroom with a Kohler 6 head waterfall shower. BR #2 is similar in design to BR #1 .This br also has a 4-panel glass door w/ matching transom, a closet on the opposite wall & recessed lighting. The bath for this room w/ tile flooring has a soaking tub, a shower stall, & counter w/ sink & cosmetics counter. The MB sits at the SE corner of the home & has the same double sliding glass door & 4 transom configuration. There is a large wrap-around closet that passes through on both sides to the ensuite Master Bath with back to back sinks. A recessed soaking tub with a step down to an open shower area encompasses the far end of this area. The Lower Level is accessed via a spiral staircase from the Main Foyer & brings you to the Family Room. The room features a wet bar with granite countertops, built-in mini-fridge, & microwave. There is a raised wood-burning fireplace w/ slate hearth & surround as well as 2 sliding glass doors to the yard on the west side of the home. BR #3 sits just off the Family Room, features recessed lighting & a generous closet. The bathroom features tile flooring, a single sink, and cosmetics counter, as well as a shower stall w/ curved wall & seating area. BR #4 is accessed by the Family Room, as well as enjoying access to BR 3. This room also features a closet & 2 sliding glass doors. The Movie Room features 2 rows of movie-style seating & has been designed, wired & lighted with the movie fanatic in mind. The Cedar Closet, The Utility Room & 3 Bay Garage are also accessed via the lower level. The outside of this property has plenty to offer as well. The Rear Yard is the focus of outdoor entertaining w/ a heated pool & infinity tub. The property also boasts a clay tennis court. For the horse enthusiast, the 6 stall Center-Aisle Barn w/ wash stall, storage area, & tack room are move-in ready. This barn features hot & cold water, a loft area & 3 paddocks. The property is adjacent to Stateline Woods Preserve, so if you enjoy riding, walking or biking, you need not look any further. 296 Old Kennett Rd is located 10 minutes to Kennett, 20 minutes to the Wilmington Train and 50 minutes to Center City.