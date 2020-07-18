All apartments in Chester County
Find more places like 278 W Boot Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester County, PA
/
278 W Boot Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

278 W Boot Rd

278 West Boot Road · (484) 401-0774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

278 West Boot Road, Chester County, PA 19380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1850 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Luxury townhouse on a private drive situated on 2.5 acres of land. Minutes to Whitford and Exton regional rail stations, 30 Bypass and Route 202. This home has just been recently remodeled featuring high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, LED recessed lights and reverse osmosis drinking water to name a few. First and second floor feature solid hardwood flooring.

Master bedroom loft overlooks first floor, has a spacious walk-in closet as well as a large linen/storage closet. Second bedroom also has a spacious wall-to-wall closet. Both bedrooms have LED recessed lights.

Bathroom and powder room are newly renovated. Living room features vaulted ceiling with large skylight. This home also has a large finished basement including a bar, mounted TV, trendy shelving and separate refrigerator. Washer and dryer provided.

This property also features a large private deck overlooking spacious acreage with plenty of greenery and professional landscaping. Private parking included.
Close by are Main Street at Exton, West Whiteland township park, as well as the charm of downtown West Chester borough.

Pet owners - Cats are okay but dog owners will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Please keep in mind the first and second floors are hardwood so tenants must ensure pets do not scratch the floors.

Rent includes lawn maintenance and water. Tenant will be responsible for other utilities. Unit will be available early to mid-August.

(RLNE5335189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 W Boot Rd have any available units?
278 W Boot Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 278 W Boot Rd have?
Some of 278 W Boot Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 W Boot Rd currently offering any rent specials?
278 W Boot Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 W Boot Rd pet-friendly?
No, 278 W Boot Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 278 W Boot Rd offer parking?
Yes, 278 W Boot Rd offers parking.
Does 278 W Boot Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 278 W Boot Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 W Boot Rd have a pool?
No, 278 W Boot Rd does not have a pool.
Does 278 W Boot Rd have accessible units?
No, 278 W Boot Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 278 W Boot Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 278 W Boot Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 278 W Boot Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 278 W Boot Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 278 W Boot Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr
Downingtown, PA 19335
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave
West Chester, PA 19382
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene
Malvern, PA 19355
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd
West Chester, PA 19380
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd
Thorndale, PA 19372
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St
West Chester, PA 19380

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALancaster, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PABear, DEArdmore, PA
Chester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAParkesburg, PACoatesville, PAAudubon, PACollegeville, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PA
Kennett Square, PALeola, PACarneys Point, NJChesterbrook, PAClaymont, DEMedia, PAPenns Grove, NJEdgemoor, DEChester Heights, PAMalvern, PAPottstown, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity