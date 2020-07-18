278 W Boot Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Available 08/01/20 Luxury townhouse on a private drive situated on 2.5 acres of land. Minutes to Whitford and Exton regional rail stations, 30 Bypass and Route 202. This home has just been recently remodeled featuring high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, LED recessed lights and reverse osmosis drinking water to name a few. First and second floor feature solid hardwood flooring.



Master bedroom loft overlooks first floor, has a spacious walk-in closet as well as a large linen/storage closet. Second bedroom also has a spacious wall-to-wall closet. Both bedrooms have LED recessed lights.



Bathroom and powder room are newly renovated. Living room features vaulted ceiling with large skylight. This home also has a large finished basement including a bar, mounted TV, trendy shelving and separate refrigerator. Washer and dryer provided.



This property also features a large private deck overlooking spacious acreage with plenty of greenery and professional landscaping. Private parking included.

Close by are Main Street at Exton, West Whiteland township park, as well as the charm of downtown West Chester borough.



Pet owners - Cats are okay but dog owners will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Please keep in mind the first and second floors are hardwood so tenants must ensure pets do not scratch the floors.



Rent includes lawn maintenance and water. Tenant will be responsible for other utilities. Unit will be available early to mid-August.



(RLNE5335189)