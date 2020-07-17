All apartments in Chester County
1636 South Coventry Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:40 AM

1636 South Coventry Lane

1636 Coventry Lane · (215) 703-2811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1636 Coventry Lane, Chester County, PA 19382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this 1,580 square foot Brick Town Home located in Coventry Village in Westtown Township. This large town home includes 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms PLUS a Family Room on the first floor with egress to the patio and large backyard that backs-up to open space. The laundry room is conveniently located on the first floor, too. This home offers a large living room and dining room with sliding doors that lead to the Large Deck. There is a modern kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, over-the-range microwave, laminate wood flooring and lots of cabinet space. The UPPER LEVEL has a large Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. There are two nice size bedrooms and a FULL hall bathroom, too. Award-Winning West Chester School District.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 South Coventry Lane have any available units?
1636 South Coventry Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1636 South Coventry Lane have?
Some of 1636 South Coventry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 South Coventry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1636 South Coventry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 South Coventry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 South Coventry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1636 South Coventry Lane offer parking?
No, 1636 South Coventry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1636 South Coventry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 South Coventry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 South Coventry Lane have a pool?
No, 1636 South Coventry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1636 South Coventry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1636 South Coventry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 South Coventry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 South Coventry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1636 South Coventry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1636 South Coventry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
