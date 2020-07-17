All apartments in Chester County
Find more places like 1417 POCOPSON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester County, PA
/
1417 POCOPSON ROAD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1417 POCOPSON ROAD

1417 Pocopson Road · (484) 498-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1417 Pocopson Road, Chester County, PA 19382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 7421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Exceptional luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.2 bath custom colonial estate home by Blanton Builders with every upgrade imaginable nestled on a beautifully manicured 3.8 acre private yard in the elite sought after suburban area of Pennsbury township surrounded by breathtaking views of rolling hills in the heart of top ranked Unionville-Chadds Ford School District and the scenic Brandywine River Valley; a rare find and only available due to downsizing/relocation. This gorgeous home is warm and inviting; decorated in lovely designer finishes, custom window treatments, and is loaded with every upgrade imaginable. Quality construction and attention to detail is evident in this lovely home that warmly welcomes you with its meandering paver walkway, regal stone facade and breathtaking center hall front to back main entry that also walks out through french doors to the rear patio and gleaming site finished hardwood floors that flow throughout the entire first and second floors, a regal turned staircase and gorgeous millwork. The exquisite chefs kitchen is a cooks dream with granite counters, tile backsplash, center island, upgraded top end cabinetry that was custom built and installed by Paradise Cabinetry out of Lancaster, stainless appliances; including a Viking 6 burner range, double Thermador oven, GE profile warming drawer, GE Profile convection/microwave oven, Sub Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, vent hood, pantry and recessed lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen is a bright & sunny morning room with its wall of windows that walks out to a beautiful paver patio overlooking the deep private backyard with breathtaking views of nature. A lovely family room is bright & cheery with a floor to ceiling wood burning stone fireplace, palladian windows, vaulted ceiling and custom built in cabinetry & shelving. The grand formal dining room is conveniently located to the kitchen through a butlers pantry, and a lovely formal living room with a cozy gas fireplace and is the perfect place to snuggle up with a good book for quiet time. Also located on the main level is a private study/office and there is convenient inside access through a mudroom to a large 3 car garage and for added convenience there are two half baths and a rear stairwell leading to the upper level. On the upper level, an extravagant master suite with a dramatic tray ceiling is complimented by two giant walk in closets, a dressing area and a large sitting area with custom built in shelving and a cozy gas fireplace, as well as a bright & grand tiled master bath with his & her vanities, soaking tub, tiled walk in tiled shower and separate water cl. Four additional spacious bedrooms and two additional full bathrooms and upper level laundry complete the upper level. The finished daylight basement with lots of large windows for natural light is gorgeous and includes a full bath, a large great room/recreation room area, media area and a large fitness room that can serve as a den or guest room plus lots of storage space in the unfinished area. In the heart of top rated Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, close to shopping, Longwood Gardens and countless historic and other attractions of the Brandywine River Valley, and within close proximity to schools, parks and all major commuting routes to corporate centers, Philadelphia, NYC, Wilmington and West Chester, this home is the perfect find for the family looking for that special home that is turnkey move in ready with nothing to do but move right in and enjoy everything this incredible home and community have to offer. A high definition virtual tour is available online including aerial footage for interested home buyers to preview. Note owner requires credit report and score to be submitted by prospective tenants prior to scheduling tour of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 POCOPSON ROAD have any available units?
1417 POCOPSON ROAD has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1417 POCOPSON ROAD have?
Some of 1417 POCOPSON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 POCOPSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1417 POCOPSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 POCOPSON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1417 POCOPSON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 1417 POCOPSON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1417 POCOPSON ROAD offers parking.
Does 1417 POCOPSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 POCOPSON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 POCOPSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 1417 POCOPSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1417 POCOPSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1417 POCOPSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 POCOPSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 POCOPSON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 POCOPSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 POCOPSON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1417 POCOPSON ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St
Phoenixville, PA 19460
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr
Downingtown, PA 19335
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl
Exton, PA 19343
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln
West Chester, PA 19382
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr
Exton, PA 19341
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd
Chester County, PA 19355
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd
Thorndale, PA 19372
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road
Phoenixville, PA 19460

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALancaster, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PABear, DEArdmore, PA
Chester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAParkesburg, PACoatesville, PAAudubon, PACollegeville, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PA
Kennett Square, PALeola, PACarneys Point, NJChesterbrook, PAClaymont, DEMedia, PAPenns Grove, NJEdgemoor, DEChester Heights, PAMalvern, PAPottstown, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity