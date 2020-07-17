1417 POCOPSON ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Exceptional luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.2 bath custom colonial estate home by Blanton Builders with every upgrade imaginable nestled on a beautifully manicured 3.8 acre private yard in the elite sought after suburban area of Pennsbury township surrounded by breathtaking views of rolling hills in the heart of top ranked Unionville-Chadds Ford School District and the scenic Brandywine River Valley; a rare find and only available due to downsizing/relocation. This gorgeous home is warm and inviting; decorated in lovely designer finishes, custom window treatments, and is loaded with every upgrade imaginable. Quality construction and attention to detail is evident in this lovely home that warmly welcomes you with its meandering paver walkway, regal stone facade and breathtaking center hall front to back main entry that also walks out through french doors to the rear patio and gleaming site finished hardwood floors that flow throughout the entire first and second floors, a regal turned staircase and gorgeous millwork. The exquisite chefs kitchen is a cooks dream with granite counters, tile backsplash, center island, upgraded top end cabinetry that was custom built and installed by Paradise Cabinetry out of Lancaster, stainless appliances; including a Viking 6 burner range, double Thermador oven, GE profile warming drawer, GE Profile convection/microwave oven, Sub Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, vent hood, pantry and recessed lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen is a bright & sunny morning room with its wall of windows that walks out to a beautiful paver patio overlooking the deep private backyard with breathtaking views of nature. A lovely family room is bright & cheery with a floor to ceiling wood burning stone fireplace, palladian windows, vaulted ceiling and custom built in cabinetry & shelving. The grand formal dining room is conveniently located to the kitchen through a butlers pantry, and a lovely formal living room with a cozy gas fireplace and is the perfect place to snuggle up with a good book for quiet time. Also located on the main level is a private study/office and there is convenient inside access through a mudroom to a large 3 car garage and for added convenience there are two half baths and a rear stairwell leading to the upper level. On the upper level, an extravagant master suite with a dramatic tray ceiling is complimented by two giant walk in closets, a dressing area and a large sitting area with custom built in shelving and a cozy gas fireplace, as well as a bright & grand tiled master bath with his & her vanities, soaking tub, tiled walk in tiled shower and separate water cl. Four additional spacious bedrooms and two additional full bathrooms and upper level laundry complete the upper level. The finished daylight basement with lots of large windows for natural light is gorgeous and includes a full bath, a large great room/recreation room area, media area and a large fitness room that can serve as a den or guest room plus lots of storage space in the unfinished area. In the heart of top rated Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, close to shopping, Longwood Gardens and countless historic and other attractions of the Brandywine River Valley, and within close proximity to schools, parks and all major commuting routes to corporate centers, Philadelphia, NYC, Wilmington and West Chester, this home is the perfect find for the family looking for that special home that is turnkey move in ready with nothing to do but move right in and enjoy everything this incredible home and community have to offer. A high definition virtual tour is available online including aerial footage for interested home buyers to preview. Note owner requires credit report and score to be submitted by prospective tenants prior to scheduling tour of home.