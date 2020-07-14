All apartments in Chester County
Find more places like 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester County, PA
/
1000 SKILES BOULEVARD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:16 PM

1000 SKILES BOULEVARD

1000 Skiles Boulevard · (267) 463-2428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1000 Skiles Boulevard, Chester County, PA 19382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1837 · Avail. now

$2,065

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
wine room
Jefferson at Westtown is an apartment community situated on fifty beautifully wooded acres in historic Chester County in West Chester, Pennsylvania. We offer spacious apartment homes in seven unique floor plans. We have recently renovated our clubhouse, which includes a new speakeasy wine room, game room, and more. Each home within our community is newly renovated and features ample storage space, a private patio or balcony, and stunning views. Residents can also enjoy our resort-style swimming pool, dog park, and 24-hour fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD have any available units?
1000 SKILES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1000 SKILES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1000 SKILES BOULEVARD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sharples Works
300 E Evans St
West Chester, PA 19380
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St
West Chester, PA 19382
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St
Phoenixville, PA 19460
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave
West Chester, PA 19382
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd
Chester County, PA 19355
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St
West Chester, PA 19380

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALancaster, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PABear, DEArdmore, PA
Chester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAParkesburg, PACoatesville, PAAudubon, PACollegeville, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PA
Kennett Square, PALeola, PACarneys Point, NJChesterbrook, PAClaymont, DEMedia, PAPenns Grove, NJEdgemoor, DEChester Heights, PAMalvern, PAPottstown, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity