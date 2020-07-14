1000 SKILES BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room pool wine room

Jefferson at Westtown is an apartment community situated on fifty beautifully wooded acres in historic Chester County in West Chester, Pennsylvania. We offer spacious apartment homes in seven unique floor plans. We have recently renovated our clubhouse, which includes a new speakeasy wine room, game room, and more. Each home within our community is newly renovated and features ample storage space, a private patio or balcony, and stunning views. Residents can also enjoy our resort-style swimming pool, dog park, and 24-hour fitness center.