Apartment List
/
PA
/
camp hill
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Hill
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mechanicsburg
1 Unit Available
105 East Allen Street
105 East Allen Street, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL 1/2 off first Months Rent Shenandoah Apartments is located in the heart of Mechanicsburg. Walking distance to shops and restaurants along Main Street! On-site management and maintenance available.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Enola
1 Unit Available
212 W DAUPHIN ST
212 West Dauphin Street, Enola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
212 W DAUPHIN STREET, ENOLA - Welcome Home! A great rental, ready and waiting for you! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home is located in a great location in Enola, Cumberland County.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
117 N RIVER STREET
117 North River Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Unique historic brick 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in prime downtown location on N. River St, between Walnut and Locust Sts and Front and Second Sts. . block from walking bridge to City Island and Riverfront Park or to the best of restaurant row.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2140 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5014 MUIRFIELD PLACE
5014 Muirfield Place, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2578 sqft
Very nice, newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home with partially finished basement in the Woodbury development in Cumberland Valley School district.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Wormleysburg
1 Unit Available
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lux Beautiful RIVERFRONT building (322C apt) .... private professional apt bldg. Great location. Also clean/mannerly pet friendly building. Super high ceilings, Ralph Lauren paint, awesome crown moldings and MANY windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6342 GALLEON DRIVE
6342 Galleon Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2050 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek at Hampden - Hampden Twp's most conveniently located townhome communities located just off the Carlisle Pike and easily accessible to shopping and highways, but in a quiet and tranquil location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
231 STATE ST.
231 State Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
604 sqft
This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars,

1 of 25

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Hill
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
20 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Colonial Park
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Colonial Park
10 Units Available
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Progress
3 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$841
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 3 at 02:31pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.

1 of 86

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
241 Sleepy Hollow Dr
241 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1656 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow - Property Id: 295014 Beautiful one car garage townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow community with forest backyard view!! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, deck in main floor and extra parking spaces
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Camp Hill, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Camp Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Camp Hill 1 BedroomsCamp Hill 2 BedroomsCamp Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamp Hill 3 Bedrooms
Camp Hill Apartments with BalconyCamp Hill Apartments with GymCamp Hill Apartments with Parking
Camp Hill Apartments with PoolCamp Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamp Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PA
East York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PA
Penbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg