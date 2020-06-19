938 King Way

Amenities
END UNIT 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the Highgate
community in Parkland School District. Conveniently located just
minutes from routes 100, 222, 22,78/309, and PA Turnpike. Many
upgrades, including recessed lighting in family room, deck, finished
basement (which adds 300 sq. feet of living space). First floor
boasts a deluxe kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Corian countertops
& hardwood floor; powder room /hardwood floor; living, dining, &
family rm. Second floor master bedroom has a walk-in closet and
master bath with designer tile, dual vanities, soaking tub, &
separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry
room c