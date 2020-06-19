All apartments in Breinigsville
Last updated June 17 2020

938 King Way

938 King Way · No Longer Available
Location

938 King Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031
Breinigsville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
END UNIT 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the Highgate
community in Parkland School District. Conveniently located just
minutes from routes 100, 222, 22,78/309, and PA Turnpike. Many
upgrades, including recessed lighting in family room, deck, finished
basement (which adds 300 sq. feet of living space). First floor
boasts a deluxe kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Corian countertops
& hardwood floor; powder room /hardwood floor; living, dining, &
family rm. Second floor master bedroom has a walk-in closet and
master bath with designer tile, dual vanities, soaking tub, &
separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry
room c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 King Way have any available units?
938 King Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Breinigsville, PA.
What amenities does 938 King Way have?
Some of 938 King Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 King Way currently offering any rent specials?
938 King Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 King Way pet-friendly?
No, 938 King Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Breinigsville.
Does 938 King Way offer parking?
Yes, 938 King Way does offer parking.
Does 938 King Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 King Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 King Way have a pool?
No, 938 King Way does not have a pool.
Does 938 King Way have accessible units?
No, 938 King Way does not have accessible units.
Does 938 King Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 King Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 King Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 King Way does not have units with air conditioning.
