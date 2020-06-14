1519 Needles Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

5 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms in Breinigsville - Spacious and nearly brand new Parkland Home in Beautiful Whispering Farms now available! Formal Living and dining room, large modern kitchen, 2 story family room with fireplace. Convenient First Floor Laundry, AND guest bedroom on first floor. Upstairs you will find an enormous Master Bedroom with en suite. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs for a total of 5 Bedrooms! Ample 2 car garage all on a lovely corner lot. Home includes Dishwasher,Electric Garage Door,Gas Oven and Refrigerator. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful home! No Pets!! Available NOW!



To schedule a showing, follow this link: www.Empire4Rent.com/schedule-a-showing/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4918524)