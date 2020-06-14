All apartments in Breinigsville
Breinigsville, PA
1519 Needles Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:20 AM

1519 Needles Lane

1519 Needles Lane · (610) 333-4250
Location

1519 Needles Lane, Breinigsville, PA 18031
Breinigsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1519 Needles Lane · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms in Breinigsville - Spacious and nearly brand new Parkland Home in Beautiful Whispering Farms now available! Formal Living and dining room, large modern kitchen, 2 story family room with fireplace. Convenient First Floor Laundry, AND guest bedroom on first floor. Upstairs you will find an enormous Master Bedroom with en suite. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs for a total of 5 Bedrooms! Ample 2 car garage all on a lovely corner lot. Home includes Dishwasher,Electric Garage Door,Gas Oven and Refrigerator. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful home! No Pets!! Available NOW!

To schedule a showing, follow this link: www.Empire4Rent.com/schedule-a-showing/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4918524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Needles Lane have any available units?
1519 Needles Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1519 Needles Lane have?
Some of 1519 Needles Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Needles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Needles Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Needles Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Needles Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Breinigsville.
Does 1519 Needles Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Needles Lane does offer parking.
Does 1519 Needles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Needles Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Needles Lane have a pool?
No, 1519 Needles Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Needles Lane have accessible units?
No, 1519 Needles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Needles Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Needles Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Needles Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Needles Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
