accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
49 Accessible Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Bell
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Bell
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
17 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,442
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chestnut Hill
5 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,172
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Bell
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
56 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,185
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wynnefield
27 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wynnefield Heights
135 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
