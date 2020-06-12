282 North Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill internet access new construction

HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512. HH Bath View offers the most upscale finishes in the area and amenities that include an elevator, BBQ terrace, and courtyard with dual fire pits. Apartment homes finishes include LVT Wood Floors, 9' - 10' ceilings, sleek contemporary two-tone cabinetry, black stainless steel appliances, large islands with counter height bar style seating, granite countertops, Wi-Fi Thermostats, USB outlets, in-home washer & dryer, oversized windows and much more! Be the first to live in this stunning 2 bedroom, apply today!