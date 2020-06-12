All apartments in Bath
282 North Walnut Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:27 PM

282 North Walnut Street

282 N Walnut St · (800) 350-8061
Location

282 N Walnut St, Bath, PA 18014
Bath

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512. HH Bath View offers the most upscale finishes in the area and amenities that include an elevator, BBQ terrace, and courtyard with dual fire pits. Apartment homes finishes include LVT Wood Floors, 9' - 10' ceilings, sleek contemporary two-tone cabinetry, black stainless steel appliances, large islands with counter height bar style seating, granite countertops, Wi-Fi Thermostats, USB outlets, in-home washer & dryer, oversized windows and much more! Be the first to live in this stunning 2 bedroom, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 North Walnut Street have any available units?
282 North Walnut Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 282 North Walnut Street have?
Some of 282 North Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 North Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
282 North Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 North Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 282 North Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bath.
Does 282 North Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 282 North Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 282 North Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 North Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 North Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 282 North Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 282 North Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 282 North Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 282 North Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 North Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 282 North Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 North Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
