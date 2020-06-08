All apartments in Bangor
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

408 Messinger Street

408 Messinger Street · (570) 510-6067
Location

408 Messinger Street, Bangor, PA 18013

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated Beautiful 1/2 Double in Bangor! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath is available for immediate move in! First floor includes a Modern eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, and large Dining room/Living room. NEW carpet throughout! Off the kitchen is a nice patio opening to a large yard, great for cookouts and entertaining. Upper floor includes 3 nice sized bedrooms & bath. Home has efficient Gas heat pump heating. Walk up attic for storage. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES, and is responsible for lawn care. Location is on a dead end street & walkable to shopping, and easy commute to major highways & NJ. Washer/dryer included. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Messinger Street have any available units?
408 Messinger Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Messinger Street have?
Some of 408 Messinger Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Messinger Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 Messinger Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Messinger Street pet-friendly?
No, 408 Messinger Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bangor.
Does 408 Messinger Street offer parking?
Yes, 408 Messinger Street does offer parking.
Does 408 Messinger Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Messinger Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Messinger Street have a pool?
No, 408 Messinger Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 Messinger Street have accessible units?
No, 408 Messinger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Messinger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Messinger Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Messinger Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Messinger Street does not have units with air conditioning.
