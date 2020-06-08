408 Messinger Street

Amenities

Updated Beautiful 1/2 Double in Bangor! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath is available for immediate move in! First floor includes a Modern eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, and large Dining room/Living room. NEW carpet throughout! Off the kitchen is a nice patio opening to a large yard, great for cookouts and entertaining. Upper floor includes 3 nice sized bedrooms & bath. Home has efficient Gas heat pump heating. Walk up attic for storage. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES, and is responsible for lawn care. Location is on a dead end street & walkable to shopping, and easy commute to major highways & NJ. Washer/dryer included. NO PETS!