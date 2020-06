Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Top floor refinished studio apartment in Aspinwall. Close to the Aspinwall business district and Waterworks shopping center with plenty of shops, restaurants, and a gas station. Easy access to Rt. 28 and the Highland Park Bridge.



Property Highlights:



- Recently renovated

- Hardwood floors

- Skylight allows lots of natural light

- Quiet street

- 1 off street parking space included - outdoor lot

- Coin-op washer dryer in the building

- AC unit

- One time garbage fee of $125 / year

- 3rd Floor of a walk up

- No pets allowed



