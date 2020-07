Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom



HIGHLIGHTS

- Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it plenty of character along with decorative fireplaces

- Cross the McKees Rocks Bridge and zip downtown on 65

- Off street parking for one car behind the building

- Very convenient washer and dryer hook ups in the unit



ADDITIONAL DETAILS

- Renters Insurance is required

- All adults must complete an application to run a credit, criminal, and eviction history



(RLNE5856039)