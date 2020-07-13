Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse guest parking internet access key fob access online portal

Discover the Eagle Ridge neighborhood today!

Eagle Ridge is nestled in a natural wooded setting where spacious and elegant apartments take your expectations for peaceful, easy living to new heights! Look forward to such touches as wood burning fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, generous patios, and a range of today's most modern amenities. These Monroeville apartments feature one and two bedroom floor plans overlooking beautiful tree-lined vistas and resort-inspired amenities. With all this to offer, you'll love calling Eagle Ridge 'home'. Comfort, tranquility and convenience are always at the heart. Eagle Ridge is just minutes away from Monroeville and all the life and character it has to offer! Discover distinct boutiques, convenient services, delightful dining and local attractions. Explore nearby Monroeville Mall, Miracle Mile Shopping Center and The District Shops. You will also value your proximity to Interstate 376 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, providing easy access to nearby Pitt