Eagle Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Eagle Ridge

1500 Eagle Ridge Dr · (412) 328-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA 15146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1723 · Avail. Sep 5

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 1922 · Avail. Sep 12

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 1724 · Avail. Aug 28

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 1106 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 1333 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Ridge.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
Discover the Eagle Ridge neighborhood today!
Eagle Ridge is nestled in a natural wooded setting where spacious and elegant apartments take your expectations for peaceful, easy living to new heights! Look forward to such touches as wood burning fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, generous patios, and a range of today's most modern amenities. These Monroeville apartments feature one and two bedroom floor plans overlooking beautiful tree-lined vistas and resort-inspired amenities. With all this to offer, you'll love calling Eagle Ridge 'home'. Comfort, tranquility and convenience are always at the heart. Eagle Ridge is just minutes away from Monroeville and all the life and character it has to offer! Discover distinct boutiques, convenient services, delightful dining and local attractions. Explore nearby Monroeville Mall, Miracle Mile Shopping Center and The District Shops. You will also value your proximity to Interstate 376 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, providing easy access to nearby Pitt

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Multiple options
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Please contact property for restrictions.
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Please contact property
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Ridge have any available units?
Eagle Ridge has 15 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eagle Ridge have?
Some of Eagle Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Ridge offers parking.
Does Eagle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagle Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Eagle Ridge has a pool.
Does Eagle Ridge have accessible units?
No, Eagle Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Eagle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Eagle Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eagle Ridge has units with air conditioning.
