19th Century stone historic home on 8 plus acres with a pond, trees, and creek access. 3000+ sq ft, 5 bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, two kitchens, sun room, a one of a kind opportunity rental. Gettysburg Schools, peaceful setting! Application and credit check required. Year lease, security deposit. No pets preferred, possibly negotiated with approval and additional deposit. Comcast is not available, but Centurylink and Dish is....