1 Bedroom Upstairs Apartment - 383 Darrell Ave., Winston OR



1 Bedroom, 1 Bath upstairs apartment. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry hook ups in bathroom. Bathroom has shower only (no bathtub). Electric baseboard heat. Small deck. Off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Water is apportioned. No pets. No smoking.



Available ~ NOW



Rent: $600.00

Deposit: $1100.00

Screening Fee: $40.00 per adult



No Pets Allowed



