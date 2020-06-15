All apartments in Winston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

302 NW Sherry St

302 Northwest Sherry Street · (541) 687-9090 ext. 1
Location

302 Northwest Sherry Street, Winston, OR 97496

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 NW Sherry St · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Apartment in Winston with Nice Deck - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904026?source=marketing

Two bedrooms, one bath, a ground-level apartment in Winston, Oregon. Features one level, kitchen with stove, refrigerator and plenty of cabinets, and an open living room. It also offers a spacious deck and off-street parking. The two bedrooms are on the larger side compared to similar units. The home is heated with electric baseboard heating but doesn't have an a/c unit. A small pet would be considered with an additional deposit.

Features at a glance:
-First level
-Carpet Floors
-Tile floors
-Tile Countertops
-Electric baseboard heating, no a/c
-Balcony
-Off-street parking
-Two bedrooms
-One bath
-Approximately 962 square feet
-Year built 1979

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Refrigerator

Leasing information:
-12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: water, sewer, garage
-Utilities paid by the tenant: electric and all others

Pets:
-Yes
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.

Nearby Schools in Winston
-Douglas High
-McGovern Elementary
-Winston Middle

Screening criteria http://www.pioneerpm.com/rental-screening-criteria/

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Oregon

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5004830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

