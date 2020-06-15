302 NW Sherry St

Amenities
Two Bedroom Apartment in Winston with Nice Deck - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904026?source=marketing
Two bedrooms, one bath, a ground-level apartment in Winston, Oregon. Features one level, kitchen with stove, refrigerator and plenty of cabinets, and an open living room. It also offers a spacious deck and off-street parking. The two bedrooms are on the larger side compared to similar units. The home is heated with electric baseboard heating but doesn't have an a/c unit. A small pet would be considered with an additional deposit.
Features at a glance:
-First level
-Carpet Floors
-Tile floors
-Tile Countertops
-Electric baseboard heating, no a/c
-Balcony
-Off-street parking
-Two bedrooms
-One bath
-Approximately 962 square feet
-Year built 1979
Appliances included:
-Stove
-Refrigerator
Leasing information:
-12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: water, sewer, garage
-Utilities paid by the tenant: electric and all others
Pets:
-Yes
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.
Nearby Schools in Winston
-Douglas High
-McGovern Elementary
-Winston Middle
Screening criteria http://www.pioneerpm.com/rental-screening-criteria/
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Licensed in the State of Oregon
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE5004830)