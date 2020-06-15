302 NW Sherry St

Amenities

Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com



Two bedrooms, one bath, a ground-level apartment in Winston, Oregon. Features one level, kitchen with stove, refrigerator and plenty of cabinets, and an open living room. It also offers a spacious deck and off-street parking. The two bedrooms are on the larger side compared to similar units. The home is heated with electric baseboard heating but doesn't have an a/c unit. A small pet would be considered with an additional deposit.



Features at a glance:

-First level

-Carpet Floors

-Tile floors

-Tile Countertops

-Electric baseboard heating, no a/c

-Balcony

-Off-street parking

-Two bedrooms

-One bath

-Approximately 962 square feet

-Year built 1979



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Refrigerator



Leasing information:

-12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: water, sewer, garage

-Utilities paid by the tenant: electric and all others



Pets:

-Yes

-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds.



Nearby Schools in Winston

-Douglas High

-McGovern Elementary

-Winston Middle



Screening criteria http://www.pioneerpm.com/rental-screening-criteria/



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Licensed in the State of Oregon



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE5004830)