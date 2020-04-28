1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Upper Level Unit in Warrenton! - Conveniently located close to Home depot and Fred Meyer. Spacious unit with an open floor plan. All appliances included, including a full size washer and dryer. Water/Sewer/Garbage is PAID!

__________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!



Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing. Viewings are scheduled after the property is vacant.



Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.



Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Clatsop

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat: Forced air Gas

Utilities included in rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage

Utilities paid by tenants: Gas (NW Natural), Electricity (Pacific Power)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Dryer

Year Built: 2008

Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.

Levels: This is a one level unit located on the second floor/upper level of a two-story building

HOA: Not in an HOA.

School District: Warrenton; interested parties to verify and confirm schools.

PET POLICY: No pets.

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property/community line.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum 2.5 times the rent amount

* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

___________________



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2250726)