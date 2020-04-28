All apartments in Warrenton
Find more places like 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warrenton, OR
/
1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:48 PM

1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C

1990 SE Chokeberry Ave · (503) 292-8125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1990 SE Chokeberry Ave, Warrenton, OR 97146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Upper Level Unit in Warrenton! - Conveniently located close to Home depot and Fred Meyer. Spacious unit with an open floor plan. All appliances included, including a full size washer and dryer. Water/Sewer/Garbage is PAID!
__________________
Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing. Viewings are scheduled after the property is vacant.

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Clatsop
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Forced air Gas
Utilities included in rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage
Utilities paid by tenants: Gas (NW Natural), Electricity (Pacific Power)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Dryer
Year Built: 2008
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.
Levels: This is a one level unit located on the second floor/upper level of a two-story building
HOA: Not in an HOA.
School District: Warrenton; interested parties to verify and confirm schools.
PET POLICY: No pets.
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property/community line.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum 2.5 times the rent amount
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
___________________

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2250726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C have any available units?
1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C have?
Some of 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warrenton.
Does 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C does offer parking.
Does 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity