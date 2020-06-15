All apartments in The Dalles
The Dalles, OR
108 E 13th Street - 1
Last updated June 15 2020

108 E 13th Street - 1

108 East 13th Street · (541) 298-4736 ext. 0000
Location

108 East 13th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 E 13th Street - 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Home - This single level 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located close to The Dalles Wahtonka High School. It has hard wood floors through out the living, dining and bedrooms. There is a covered back porch that enters into the utilitiy room next to the kitchen. There is also a bonus room next to the kitchen that would make a great office/craft/workout room. This home is heated with a wood stove and electric wall heaters.

The covered front porch offers a view of the Columbia River, and in the back yard you will find a deck and small basketball court. There is extra storage space available in the daylight basement.

Call today to reserve your spot at our Open House on Wednesday, March 8th at 3pm!

Parking: On street parking

Smoking: No Smoking on Premises

Lease Terms: 1 year lease

Pet Policy: Will consider a pet (w/additional deposit)

Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided

Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity and other

Heat/AC: Wood stove and wall heaters. Window A/C.

Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, washer, dryer

Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care

(RLNE3014943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 E 13th Street - 1 have any available units?
108 E 13th Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 E 13th Street - 1 have?
Some of 108 E 13th Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 E 13th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
108 E 13th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 E 13th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 E 13th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 108 E 13th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 108 E 13th Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 108 E 13th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 E 13th Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 E 13th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 108 E 13th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 108 E 13th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 108 E 13th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 108 E 13th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 E 13th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 E 13th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 E 13th Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
