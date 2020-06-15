108 E 13th Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry parking

Charming 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Home - This single level 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located close to The Dalles Wahtonka High School. It has hard wood floors through out the living, dining and bedrooms. There is a covered back porch that enters into the utilitiy room next to the kitchen. There is also a bonus room next to the kitchen that would make a great office/craft/workout room. This home is heated with a wood stove and electric wall heaters.



The covered front porch offers a view of the Columbia River, and in the back yard you will find a deck and small basketball court. There is extra storage space available in the daylight basement.



Parking: On street parking



Smoking: No Smoking on Premises



Lease Terms: 1 year lease



Pet Policy: Will consider a pet (w/additional deposit)



Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided



Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity and other



Heat/AC: Wood stove and wall heaters. Window A/C.



Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, washer, dryer



Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care



